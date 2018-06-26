SOCIETY

Spill from bourbon barrels kills thousands of fish in Kentucky

EMBED </>More Videos

Kentucky bourbon spill kills thousands of fish (KTRK)

BARDSTOWN, Kentucky --
A bourbon distillery in Kentucky will receive a violation notice for spilling liquor into nearby rivers, killing thousands of fish near Bardstown.

Thousands of whiskey barrels crashed into a massive heap Friday when a large section of a decades-old storage warehouse collapsed at a distillery in the heart of Kentucky bourbon country.

The damaged warehouse at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown held about 18,000 barrels, and it appeared that up to half the barrels inside were affected, the distillery's owner said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
Related
Portion of Kentucky bourbon warehouse collapses
SOCIETY
Firefighters help family using kitchen pots to fill pool
Woman who called cops on girl selling water loses business
Wrong Red Hen targeted after Sarah Sanders backlash
Teen goes viral for helping blind and deaf stranger on flight
More Society
Top Stories
Falling power lines cause 2 vehicles to explode in Baytown
Who is the woman during outburst on Spirit flight from Houston?
Fallen firefighter's family battles Houston over benefits
Wild foot chase ends in arrest of wanted man in N. Harris Co.
Pasadena police publish video of Strawberry Water Park vandals
Funny lady Anjelah Johnson bringing comedy tour to Houston
Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
Man caught on video clinging to hood of speeding car
Show More
Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport
Woman hurls racist insults at mom and son who were working
Man accused in murder-for-hire plot on HPD officer
Police dog performs CPR in mock demonstration
DO NOT TOUCH: Sheriff warns of Fentanyl-tainted flyers
More News