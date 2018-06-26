Spill from bourbon barrels kills thousands of fish in Kentucky

BARDSTOWN, Kentucky --A bourbon distillery in Kentucky will receive a violation notice for spilling liquor into nearby rivers, killing thousands of fish near Bardstown.
Thousands of whiskey barrels crashed into a massive heap Friday when a large section of a decades-old storage warehouse collapsed at a distillery in the heart of Kentucky bourbon country.
The damaged warehouse at the Barton 1792 Distillery in Bardstown held about 18,000 barrels, and it appeared that up to half the barrels inside were affected, the distillery's owner said.