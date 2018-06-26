PETS & ANIMALS

Autistic woman reunited with her therapy pigeon

Autistic woman reunited with therapy pigeon (KTRK)

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma --
An autistic woman has been reunited with her therapy pigeon after the bird flew away at a horse event in Oklahoma.

According to KOCO-TV, the bird normally returns when released, but while the family was unhooking a trailer at horse derby event, the pigeon named "Geraldine" flew away and didn't return.

Delores Chavez saw the pigeon with a pink diaper and knew something had to be done, "My son told me, I think her name is Geraldine."

Chavez contacted the family and the autistic woman reunited with her bird.
