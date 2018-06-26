BUSINESS

H-E-B to open its first multi-level grocery store in Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

H-E-B to open its first multi-level grocery store in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
H-E-B is planning to open its first multi-level grocery store in Houston on Wednesday.

The San Antonio-based grocer redeveloped the original H-E-B pantry store located at 5106 Bissonnet St. into a 78,000-square-foot store that features two shopping level options and expanded and covered parking.

"We have been a part of the Bellaire community for more than 24 years and are committed to our loyal customer following," said Armando Perez, Senior Vice President, H-E-B Houston. "While the Bellaire store will offer an enhanced in-store experience with the highest standard of service and selection, we are also always looking for ways to be innovative and connect with our customers on a new level."

The two-story building will feature more than 40,000 options to its customers, including Texas-made products, a wine and beer selection, a floral section, a pharmacy, a coffee shop and eatery and an indoor and outdoor seating area.

H-E-B has plans to open two more two-story stores in Meyerland and the Heights as well.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessshoppingfoodNow OpenHoustonTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
New eyelash service spot Happy Lash by Tracy now open in Upper Kirby
END OF AN ERA: All Toys 'R' Us stores to close by Friday
Class action lawsuit filed against maker of potty-training device
Burger King says sorry for Russian World Cup pregnancy ad
More Business
Top Stories
Falling power lines cause 2 vehicles to explode in Baytown
Who is the woman during outburst on Spirit flight from Houston?
Fallen firefighter's family battles Houston over benefits
Wild foot chase ends in arrest of wanted man in N. Harris Co.
Pasadena police publish video of Strawberry Water Park vandals
Funny lady Anjelah Johnson bringing comedy tour to Houston
Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
Man caught on video clinging to hood of speeding car
Show More
Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport
Woman hurls racist insults at mom and son who were working
Man accused in murder-for-hire plot on HPD officer
Police dog performs CPR in mock demonstration
DO NOT TOUCH: Sheriff warns of Fentanyl-tainted flyers
More News