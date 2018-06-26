H-E-B to open its first multi-level grocery store in Houston

H-E-B is planning to open its first multi-level grocery store in Houston on Wednesday.The San Antonio-based grocer redeveloped the original H-E-B pantry store located at 5106 Bissonnet St. into a 78,000-square-foot store that features two shopping level options and expanded and covered parking."We have been a part of the Bellaire community for more than 24 years and are committed to our loyal customer following," said Armando Perez, Senior Vice President, H-E-B Houston. "While the Bellaire store will offer an enhanced in-store experience with the highest standard of service and selection, we are also always looking for ways to be innovative and connect with our customers on a new level."The two-story building will feature more than 40,000 options to its customers, including Texas-made products, a wine and beer selection, a floral section, a pharmacy, a coffee shop and eatery and an indoor and outdoor seating area.H-E-B has plans to open two more two-story stores in Meyerland and the Heights as well.