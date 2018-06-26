2 suspects arrested after police chase in north Houston

Two people surrendered after a police chase in north Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Two people have been taken into custody after leading police on a slow chase through north Houston Tuesday morning.

SkyEye was over the scene at the end of the chase where the suspects' vehicle went south on Main Street and pulled into an Exxon gas station along the North Freeway.

The driver and passenger put their arms up, got out on the ground and surrendered.

Police say that both of them were throwing drugs out the window around the North Loop and Irvington. During the chase, authorities also tell us the passenger called her mom.

The suspects will be charged with felony evading and drug charges.
