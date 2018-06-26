HPD SWAT & Hostage Negotiation Teams responding to a scene in 2900 block of Fulton. Reportedly a stabbing suspect is on the roof of an apartment complex. Further details to be released at the scene. PIO en route. — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 26, 2018

Police say a woman who's suspected of stabbing her boyfriend has been taken into custody after a standoff.Authorities tell ABC13 this all started around 3 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Fulton.According to officials, the boyfriend told them he had been stabbed multiple times.Officers went to the suspect's apartment, but she refused to open the door. Once police did breach the door and get inside, the woman went to her upstairs bedroom window and onto the awning.She then refused to come down.Around 8:30 a.m., SWAT was called to assist. After several hours of talking to her, hostage negotiators used a vehicle to grab her from the ledge.She was not injured. She will be charged with aggravated assault.The boyfriend was taken to the hospital. He was treated and released.Police say the couple have a history of domestic violence.