We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

Police in Florida are working to identify the woman captured on cellphone video speeding down a highway with a man clinging to the hood of her car.The video was recorded on the I-95 express lane in Miami.The man, wearing a white shirt and black shorts, appeared to be on the phone with the driver.Witnesses say the man and woman both seemed calm, and eventually exited the highway.The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.