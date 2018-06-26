Man caught on video clinging to hood of speeding car on Florida highway

EMBED </>More Videos

Video: Man rides on hood of car on highway in Florida (KTRK)

By
MIAMI, Florida (KTRK) --
Police in Florida are working to identify the woman captured on cellphone video speeding down a highway with a man clinging to the hood of her car.

The video was recorded on the I-95 express lane in Miami.

The man, wearing a white shirt and black shorts, appeared to be on the phone with the driver.

RELATED: Only in Texas: Horse spotted running on US 59


Witnesses say the man and woman both seemed calm, and eventually exited the highway.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating.

SEE ALSO: 11 weird things that happen on Houston highways


EMBED More News Videos

We're getting our first look at a girl seen walking down the center of a crowded North Freeway.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drivingu.s. & worldviral videoFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Falling power lines cause 2 vehicles to explode in Baytown
Who is the woman during outburst on Spirit flight from Houston?
Fallen firefighter's family battles Houston over benefits
Wild foot chase ends in arrest of wanted man in N. Harris Co.
Pasadena police publish video of Strawberry Water Park vandals
Funny lady Anjelah Johnson bringing comedy tour to Houston
Going to Texas waterparks? Here's what it will cost
Man exits plane and runs on tarmac at Atlanta airport
Show More
Woman hurls racist insults at mom and son who were working
Man accused in murder-for-hire plot on HPD officer
Police dog performs CPR in mock demonstration
DO NOT TOUCH: Sheriff warns of Fentanyl-tainted flyers
George H.W. Bush backs Houston's bid for 2020 DNC
More News