Wrong Red Hen targeted after Sarah Sanders kicked out of restaurant

Wrong restaurant targeted after Sanders backlash (KTRK)

An incident involving President Trump's press secretary is causing major backlash.

Callers are taking out their anger on the wrong Red Hen restaurant.

The Red Hen restaurant in Connecticut has gotten dozens of negative calls.

The owner says they began after press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was asked to leave a different Red Hen restaurant in Virginia.

"I wouldn't eat at that restaurant if it was free," an angry caller said. "Trump is the best president ever. You M-F. I can't wait for the civil war."

Another Red Hen restaurant in New Jersey says they have been swamped with over 600 negative calls.

RELATED:Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant

On Friday, White House press secretary tweeted she was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant because she works for POTUS.

