MANICURE MELTDOWN: Customer angry about fake nails causes more than $2,000 in damage to salon

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman goes on wild rampage in nail salon (KTRK)

HAZELWOOD, Missouri (KTRK) --
New video shows a violent rampage at a nail salon in Hazelwood, Missouri.

The manager says the customer was angry over the fake nails she just had put on.

You can see the woman push over racks of nail polish and throw items on the floor. The manager estimates the damage at $2,000.

"I think that would be more of a lesson than sitting in a jail cell, to have to stand up as a woman and apologize for your actions and to have to pay for what you did," said Jeanna Gwinn-Williams, manager of the nail salon.

Police say the woman turned herself in after the security video was posted online. She is charged with felony property damage.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
caught on cameracaught on videonail salonnailsu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Passengers describe woman's outburst on Spirit flight
Neighbor reportedly shoots burglar breaking into home next door
Supreme Court upholds President Trump's travel ban
2 arrested after police chase in north Houston area
DNA evidence solves 1981 murder of realtor
Cypress Boy Scout killed when tree falls on tent at camp
Woman charged with murdering man she met on FarmersOnly.com
'Welcome, y'all' - Billboard makes public stance on immigration
Show More
Amazon expands free Whole Foods delivery service to Houston
'BEARD' IS BEST: James Harden wins his 1st NBA MVP award
MVPizza: James Harden-inspired pizza offered at Papa John's today
Man drowns trying to save 5-year-old boy from raging river
Family was bound with zip ties while intruder stole $35,000
More News