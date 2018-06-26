AMAZON

Amazon expands free Whole Foods delivery service to Houston

Amazon Prime customers can get groceries delivered from Whole Foods in Houston (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Amazon Prime customers in Houston can now get groceries delivered from Whole Foods.

The grocery delivery service is expanding to Houston and several other cities today.

Delivery from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now is available daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Customers can visit www.primenow.com or download the Prime Now app to enter their zip code to see if they are in the delivery area.
Amazon Prime members can earn extra deals as well, starting tomorrow. All you have to do is get the Whole Foods app, sign in and scan the app's prime code at the actual store checkout. Or you can enter your mobile number during checkout to verify membership.

The deals, which change weekly, are part of Amazon's increasing influence on the grocery chain.
