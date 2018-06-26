VIDEO: Bear cub climbs ladder, escapes from basement

EAGLE RIVER, Wisconsin --A Wisconsin couple was concerned when they awoke to cries for help coming from their basement in the middle of the night.
When they went to see what happened, they found a bear cub that had fallen in and couldn't get out.
"Yeah, I don't know, we've got kind of a dilemma here and the dilemma we have is that there's a bear cub that fell down into this 16 by 18 basement hole," homeowner Steven Sickler told an emergency dispatcher.
Minocqua natives Steven and Sharon Sickler were fast asleep Wednesday night, reports WSAW, when they woke up to find an unusual visitor to their home.
"It sounded at one point like something was screaming out 'help, mom,' and I walked by the window and I could see the mama bear pacing back and forth and back and forth. And then I went up and I looked and there was that baby cub. So that's when I went and got my husband," Sharon Sickler said.
After seeing that the bear needed some help to get out, Steven called authorities.
Steven Sickler: "It's a cute little guy, you almost wanna go down there and pick the thing up and get him back up there."
Dispatcher: "Oh, sure you do that for like two seconds before he..."
Steven Sickler: "As he chews on your cheek as you come up. This isn't Walt Disney."
"You take a situation like this into your own hands because I didn't know if this thing is going to charge the garage or get goofy, I don't know," Steve Sickler said.
After DNR Officer Dave Walz arrived, the two men lowered a ladder into the pit so the bear could climb out. And the cub did the rest.
And even before anyone saw the footage of the cub, Steven knew that he saw something special.
"Right now if you were to see this, you would say this should be on TV. And the poor little cub is down there just crying, 'mom, help me,'" he said.
Experts say the Sicklers did exactly the right thing. Anyone who encounters wild animals on their property should call authorities for help.