HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --James Harden's successes on the court are inspiring one-of-a-kind pizzas in his honor at Papa John's.
Harden took home his first Most Valuable Player award for the 2017-2018 season Monday night at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, California.
To celebrate, Papa John's is offering MVPizzas, decked out in Harden's likeness on Tuesday.
You wouldn't normally ask for a restaurant to go heavy on the beard toppings, but in this instance, we say, load them up.
According to the restaurant, black olives make up the star's trademark beard, jalapenos represent his hot shooting and the three-cheese blend is a nod to his league-leading 265 three-pointers.
You'll also find Italian sausage on the pizza because of his Euro step and extra sauce for Harden's overall swag on the hardwood.
Harden won the 63rd MVP award, so the first 63 carry-out orders at the Papa John's on 8588 Westheimer will receive the limited-edition pies.
The offer starts at 10 a.m.
If you don't make it out to the restaurant or you happen to be the 64th person in line and miss the promotion, you can still get 50 percent off Tuesday by using the promo code "HARDEN" at the online checkout.
Harden is just the third Houston Rocket to win the MVP honor behind Moses Malone, who has won it twice, and Hakeem Olajuwon.
