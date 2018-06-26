SPORTS

James Harden for the win: Papa John's offering MVPizzas today inspired by Rockets star

EMBED </>More Videos

Did you know these five fun facts about James Harden?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
James Harden's successes on the court are inspiring one-of-a-kind pizzas in his honor at Papa John's.

Harden took home his first Most Valuable Player award for the 2017-2018 season Monday night at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, California.

To celebrate, Papa John's is offering MVPizzas, decked out in Harden's likeness on Tuesday.

You wouldn't normally ask for a restaurant to go heavy on the beard toppings, but in this instance, we say, load them up.

According to the restaurant, black olives make up the star's trademark beard, jalapenos represent his hot shooting and the three-cheese blend is a nod to his league-leading 265 three-pointers.

You'll also find Italian sausage on the pizza because of his Euro step and extra sauce for Harden's overall swag on the hardwood.

Harden won the 63rd MVP award, so the first 63 carry-out orders at the Papa John's on 8588 Westheimer will receive the limited-edition pies.

The offer starts at 10 a.m.

If you don't make it out to the restaurant or you happen to be the 64th person in line and miss the promotion, you can still get 50 percent off Tuesday by using the promo code "HARDEN" at the online checkout.

Harden is just the third Houston Rocket to win the MVP honor behind Moses Malone, who has won it twice, and Hakeem Olajuwon.

RELATED: James Harden wins bis first NBA Most Valuable Player award
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston RocketsbasketballNBApizzaHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Tigers agree to terms with top overall draft pick
Why Deshaun Watson is the No. 1 QB in fantasy
Rockets' James Harden awarded NBA's MVP after career season
'BEARD' IS BEST: James Harden wins his 1st NBA MVP award
Best WR? Insiders love Antonio Brown, but it's not unanimous
More Sports
Top Stories
Passengers describe woman's outburst on Spirit flight
Neighbor reportedly shoots burglar breaking into home next door
Supreme Court upholds President Trump's travel ban
2 arrested after police chase in north Houston area
DNA evidence solves 1981 murder of realtor
Cypress Boy Scout killed when tree falls on tent at camp
Woman charged with murdering man she met on FarmersOnly.com
MANICURE MELTDOWN: Customer loses control over fake nails
Show More
'Welcome, y'all' - Billboard makes public stance on immigration
Amazon expands free Whole Foods delivery service to Houston
'BEARD' IS BEST: James Harden wins his 1st NBA MVP award
Man drowns trying to save 5-year-old boy from raging river
Family was bound with zip ties while intruder stole $35,000
More News