Schlitterbahn in Galveston is a great way to escape the summer heat. Based on a family of four with two adults and two children under the age of 11, it will cost you about $180 for just one visit.
If you plan on going more than once this summer, a summer pass is the way to go. That will cost you around $500 for the entire family, if you take advantage of their online discount.
Schlitterbahn also offers an annual pass that costs about $630 for your family of four, which includes the entire year. That averages to about $52 a month.
Wet n Wild Splashtown is another great summer escape, offering a discounted rate if you purchase online 5 days in advance of your visit. With this, you're looking at $160 for a family of four.
Buying a season pass will cost you around $260 and includes unlimited visits. That pays for itself with just two visits.
Pleasure Pier will cost you around $94 for just one visit. A weekend three-day pass for $200 gets you into three amusement parks, including Pleasure Pier, Kemah Boardwalk, and the Aquarium.
Typhoon Texas is a popular waterpark in Katy. One-time general admission for your family of four will cost $156 and a season pass is about $260. Once again, it pays for itself with just two visits.
You also get in-park discounts, early admission and cabana rental discounts.
