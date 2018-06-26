Woman charged with murder in death of man she met on FarmersOnly.com

EMBED </>More Videos

The shooting happened in 2015 but the woman turned herself in on Monday. (WTVD)

A Fayetteville woman is under arrest after authorities say she shot and killed a man she met on FarmersOnly.com.

The shooting happened in 2015 but the woman turned herself in on Monday.

Authorities responded to a home on Sangi Lane on June 10, 2015. The 911 caller said 57-year-old Sheri Jones shot Clarence Smith.

When deputies arrived, they found Smith lying in the front yard motionless.

Jones said she shot Smith in self-defense.

She said she called Smith to come to her house to pick up his belongings.

Further investigation revealed Jones met Smith on FarmersOnly.com. They had started dating a couple months prior to the shooting. Authorities said the two were not getting along and were separating when the shooting happened.

Jones turned herself in Monday at the Cumberland County Detention Center.

She is charged with first-degree murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderdatingshootingu.s. & worldNorth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Passengers describe woman's outburst on Spirit flight
Neighbor reportedly shoots burglar breaking into home next door
Supreme Court upholds President Trump's travel ban
2 arrested after police chase in north Houston area
DNA evidence solves 1981 murder of realtor
Cypress Boy Scout killed when tree falls on tent at camp
MANICURE MELTDOWN: Customer loses control over fake nails
'Welcome, y'all' - Billboard makes public stance on immigration
Show More
Amazon expands free Whole Foods delivery service to Houston
'BEARD' IS BEST: James Harden wins his 1st NBA MVP award
MVPizza: James Harden-inspired pizza offered at Papa John's today
Man drowns trying to save 5-year-old boy from raging river
Family was bound with zip ties while intruder stole $35,000
More News