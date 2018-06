Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables arrested a man after he led officers on a high-speed chase overnight.It started at Veterans Memorial when deputy constables tried to pull over the driver just before 1 a.m. for a traffic violation.The driver refused to stop and took off on the tollway and eventually exited Westpark, where he crashed.He was taken into custody and to a hospital for minor injuries.There's no word on what charges he may face.