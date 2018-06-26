COMMUNITY & EVENTS

City of Cleveland under boil water notice for 3 days

EMBED </>More Videos

Do's and don'ts of boil water notices (KTRK)

CLEVELAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The city of Cleveland says a boil water notice will remain in effect for at least the next three days after a water main had to be repaired.

The lines are now being flushed and water pressure is returning across the area.

The city says water samples will be tested for three consecutive days. If they pass, the notice will be lifted.

Restaurants, hotels and convenience stores are also being notified due to their use of fountain drink machines and ice machines.

You can monitor updates on the city's website.
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
