Parents of Santa Fe shooting victims weigh in on campus safety plan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3506643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Remembering Santa Fe shooting victim Kimberly Vaughan.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3653754" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Rhonda Hart says, "I'm a champion at throwing a fit, and I've already been throwing my fit."

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3545480" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Kevin Quinn looks at President Trump's arrival in the Houston area and his meeting with Santa Fe High School shooting victims' families.

Parents of three of the victims of the Santa Fe shooting were in attendance at the Santa Fe ISD board meeting Monday night.Not all of them spoke publicly, but it was definitely a chance for them and other parents to let the school board know what they think needs to change. The school board president was the first to broach the subject."No child should ever be scared to go to school thinking they're going to be shot. We all share that common goal, I can assure you," Board President Rusty Norman said.Norman told the room no decisions have been made and that any decision will be made with community input from the Safety and Security Committee.The committee had its second meeting today. Norman said major changes will be in place before students return August 21. Parents vowed to be involved and hold the board and administrators accountable.Before the meeting, Eyewitness News heard from Kimberly Vaughan's mother for the first time. Kimberly was one of 10 people killed on May 18."I lost my daughter. I'm Kimberly's mom in the shooting, and as a parent who just lost a child to a gun, they want to put more of the things in the school that killed my daughter," Rhonda Hart said.She also said thatafter he allegedly only wanted to talk about arming teachers."As I stand here looking at this piece of paper, nowhere on here is about safety, but we are getting where in here is the money we're going to get for saving our kids," Rosie Yanas, another victim's mother, said."My question to the audience is if the school isn't willing to not making any changes, how many are willing to take the kids out of the school," Mercedez Stone, a victim's sister, said.Parents are petitioning for metal detectors. There are numerous other possibilities on the table.Chief among her hopes is to see metal detectors installed this summer before students return to school in August.She also said she hopes the community will take a more active interest in the school board and Santa Fe's elected leaders."I think that you need to start calling your representatives and ask them how they are going to keep our children safe when they go back to school in August," Rhonda said. "And then you need to make sure that you are registered to vote, and you need to research your candidates, and you need to vote in November."Rhonda made headlines after President Donald Trump's June 1 meeting with Santa Fe survivors and the families of the victims.