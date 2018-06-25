BUILDING FIRE

Mikki's Café's southwest location temporarily closed due to fire that destroyed kitchen

Mikki's Café's southwest location temporarily closed due to fire that destroyed kitchen (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Mikki's Café has announced the temporary closure of their southwest Houston location Monday after a kitchen fire.



"Keep us in your prayers as we work through this situation," a Facebook post said with a picture of the destroyed kitchen.

The popular soul food restaurant was founded in 2000 by Jeanette Williams. Since its opening, Mikki's has become a household name in the city, as well as the state.

The establishment has serviced many celebrities, such as rapper 50 Cent, singer Tyrese Gibson, boxer Floyd Mayweather, singer LeToya Luckett, rapper Future, and many more.

A second location in Greenspoint opened recently and is still operating to serve customers.
