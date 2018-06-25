DOGS

Reveille VIII, former Texas A&M Aggies mascot, dies at 12

EMBED </>More Videos

Reveille VIII, one of the latest iconic canines who served as Texas A&M's symbol of athletic pride, has passed away. (KTRK)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KTRK) --
Reveille VIII, one of the latest iconic canines who served as Texas A&M's symbol of athletic pride, has passed away.

University officials said the 12-year-old collie fell ill over the weekend. She passed away on Monday.

"She had a disease that involved her liver, her spleen, and many of her muscles," said Dr. Kate Creevy, associated professor of small animal internal medicine at Texas A&M. "We could see this was a source of pain for her and not something that we wanted to ask her to fight."

Reveille VIII made her debut as the Aggies mascot in 2008, just in time for Texas A&M's football season.

She continued to serve as the Aggies' four-legged representative until 2015, when she retired.

"Reveille VIII is more than just a dog, or even a mascot. She's a lady, a former student, a loyal companion, and a perfect representation of why Texas A&M is so great," Ryan Kreider, Reveille's handler, said. "She was truly a part of my family, and I'm forever grateful to have held the honor of serving as her handler."

According to Texas A&M, the Reveille tradition began in 1931 when members of the university's Corps of Cadets hid and cared for an injured dog. The dog wasn't so hidden, though, after one night when "Reveille" was played by a bugler, causing the canine to bark.

Since then, the school continued the tradition of adopting a canine to become its mascot. Since Reveille III, all canines adopted by the school as its mascot came from the collie breed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportstexas a&m universitydogspetsCollege Station
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DOGS
Meet Sully, former Pres. George H.W. Bush's new dog
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
Delta bans pit bull-type dogs as support animals on flights
Dog flu: How to protect your pets
More dogs
SPORTS
Tigers agree to terms with top overall draft pick
Why Deshaun Watson is the No. 1 QB in fantasy
Rockets' James Harden awarded NBA's MVP after career season
'BEARD' IS BEST: James Harden wins his 1st NBA MVP award
Best WR? Insiders love Antonio Brown, but it's not unanimous
More Sports
Top Stories
Passengers describe woman's outburst on Spirit flight
Neighbor reportedly shoots burglar breaking into home next door
Supreme Court upholds President Trump's travel ban
2 arrested after police chase in north Houston area
DNA evidence solves 1981 murder of realtor
Cypress Boy Scout killed when tree falls on tent at camp
Woman charged with murdering man she met on FarmersOnly.com
MANICURE MELTDOWN: Customer loses control over fake nails
Show More
'Welcome, y'all' - Billboard makes public stance on immigration
Amazon expands free Whole Foods delivery service to Houston
'BEARD' IS BEST: James Harden wins his 1st NBA MVP award
MVPizza: James Harden-inspired pizza offered at Papa John's today
Man drowns trying to save 5-year-old boy from raging river
More News