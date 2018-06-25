HOUSTON ROCKETS

James Harden returns to Los Angeles middle school for block party

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
James Harden always finds a way back to his roots. The Rockets guard visited Audubon Middle School, his alma mater in Los Angeles, to celebrate his past season.

Harden visited friends, family, and students for the Adidas Basketball "Imma be a Star" block party.

Adidas Basketball General Manager Kris Aman and Harden revealed 12 new outdoor courts for the school. Harden and Adidas are also renovating the indoor arena that will be finished before the beginning of the school year.


Rick Ross and Famous Dex performed in concert at the event. Attendees also participated in basketball games, and were offered a food spread.

"Imma be a Star" goes back to Harden leaving a piece of paper for his mother as a high school freshman with those exact words.
