Josh Reddick dresses as Spiderman during Astros Picnic in the Park

Everyone likes to have a little fun. The Astros held their Picnic in the Park following a 11-3 win over the Royals Sunday.Sunday's game was also Marvel Heroes Day. The first 10,000 fans received Marvel posters and special bobbleheads were given to exclusive ticket holders. Astros mascot Orbit was dressed as "Thorbit."Astros outfielder Josh Reddick decided to have a little fun at the event. He was dressed up in a Spiderman costume during the autograph portion of the event.When the Astros are sitting at 52-27 with a division lead in the AL West, everyone can be a little more loose and fun. Maybe Reddick wants to star in the new Spiderman movie.It should be noted that Reddick has actually been bit by a spider. It occurred last month and gave him a leg infection that forced him to miss some time.