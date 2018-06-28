Mom charged after putting newborn baby in plastic bag

A mother has been charged after putting her newborn baby in a plastic bag, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Authorities say the incident happened on April 26 on Drew Forest Lane.Jonique Marie Leone, 26, is accused of placing her newborn child inside of a plastic bag.Leone allegedly sealed the bag with the baby inside and sent a photograph to the child's father, Darius Carson.According to court documents, Carson said Leone wanted to be with him and sent the picture as a scare tactic. Carson then informed his wife, Jeffica Brown, about the incident.Brown notified the Texas Department of Family Protective Services and police about the incident, providing the picture to authorities.After initially denying the allegations, Leone later confessed to authorities, saying she did it as a joke.Leone has been charged with endangering a child.