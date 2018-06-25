HEALTH & FITNESS

US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures

EMBED </>More Videos

U.S. health regulators have approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a milestone that could spur more research into a drug that remains illegal under federal law. (Shutterstock photo)

WASHINGTON --
U.S. health regulators have approved the first prescription drug made from marijuana, a milestone that could spur more research into a drug that remains illegal under federal law.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the medication from GW Pharmaceuticals on Monday to treat two rare forms of childhood epilepsy.


The strawberry-flavored syrup is a purified form of a chemical in the cannabis plant - but not the one that gets users high. It's not yet clear why the ingredient, known as CBD, reduces seizures in some people.

MAPS: Where is weed legal?

The British drugmaker studied the drug in more than 500 patients with hard-to-treat seizures, overcoming numerous legal hurdles to conducting research with cannabis.

FDA officials said the drug reduced seizures when combined with older epilepsy drugs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthmarijuanacannabis watchu.s. & worlddrugdrugsprescriptions drugslaws
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Woman claims Pilates helped her recover after donating kidney
Woman says pharmacist denied her miscarriage prescription
Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Passengers describe woman's outburst on Spirit flight
Neighbor reportedly shoots burglar breaking into home next door
Supreme Court upholds President Trump's travel ban
2 arrested after police chase in north Houston area
DNA evidence solves 1981 murder of realtor
Cypress Boy Scout killed when tree falls on tent at camp
Woman charged with murdering man she met on FarmersOnly.com
MANICURE MELTDOWN: Customer loses control over fake nails
Show More
'Welcome, y'all' - Billboard makes public stance on immigration
Amazon expands free Whole Foods delivery service to Houston
'BEARD' IS BEST: James Harden wins his 1st NBA MVP award
MVPizza: James Harden-inspired pizza offered at Papa John's today
Man drowns trying to save 5-year-old boy from raging river
More News