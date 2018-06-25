Ohio mayor and husband arrested after allegedly beating each other

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (KTRK) --
A mayor in Ohio and his husband are accused of getting into a violent, drunken fight after a pride parade Saturday afternoon.

Police in Elmwood Place says it all started when the two began arguing about who was more intoxicated.

A woman, who was with the couple the night of the fights, says the couple was arguing about who should drive.

She said, at one point, William Smith hit Mayor William Wilson, and that's when she got out of the car and started walking.

She then said the couple picked her up and they went home.

"I saw him in cuffs, he was in handcuffs. So I figured something happened," neighbor David Cramp said.

Officers say Wilson and Smith were bloody, bruised and still fighting when they reached their home.

"Sometimes they argue you know. Having someone argue outside like that is not out of the ordinary, but nothing physical, ever," Cramp said.

Police said Wilson wouldn't listen to them, and tried to run in the house and close the door on officers.

Both men were eventually arrested.

"He's a nice guy. I've been over at this house a couple different times, friendly, but in the past he's gone off the handle. I don't know, I feel for Bill, you know, I don't know what happened to him, but if the mayor got arrested then that means someone else is hurt," Cramp said.
