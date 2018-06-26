It was indeed James Harden's year.The Houston Rockets captain was named the NBA Most Valuable Player in the 2017-2018 season.He was one of three Rockets finalists up for honors during Monday night's NBA Awards.Eric Gordon and Clint Capela missed out on winning the Sixth Man and Most Improved Player honors, respectively. Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams bested Gordon, and Capela was edged by Pacers all-star Victor Oladipo.James Harden bested other MVP finalists LeBron James and Anthony Davis as finalists.Harden had a message for Red Nation after winning the award.The first honor for the Rockets from the award show actually went to general manager Daryl Morey, who was named NBA Executive of the Year.Harden caught the attention at the award show for his "moo"-ving red carpet fashion choice.Gordon was once again one of the better sixth men in the association. He averaged 18 points a game and scored in double figures in every game during the Western Conference Finals. He scored at least 20 points in three of those games.Capela averaged a double-double with 13.9 points a game and 10.8 rebounds a game. Capela was tied for eighth in the NBA for double doubles with 42.Harden was the driving force behind the historical season for the Rockets. He was the NBA's scoring champion (30.4 points a game) to go along with 8.8 assists a game. Harden became the first player in NBA history to have a 60-point triple-double.This was Harden's third time as a finalist for the MVP. He finished in second place in 2015 and 2017.Harden also became the third different Houston Rocket to win the MVP honor. Moses Malone won it twice as a Rocket in 1979 and 1982, and Hakeem Olajuwon took victory in 1994.