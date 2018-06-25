A Chicago police dog helped narcotics officers make a massive marijuana bust last week. Police said they seized more than 1,500 pounds of pot and other THC products with a street value of more than $10 million.Officers with the Chicago Police Department's Bureau of Organized Crime stopped a pickup truck just before 7 p.m. on June 21 in the 14200-block of Menard Avenue in south suburban Midlothian. The traffic stop was part of a drug trafficking investigation.A K-9 officer alerted police to the smell of drugs. Investigators said the drugs were allegedly being transported to Chicago from California.The driver, 42-year-old Jason Tanner of Lakehead, California, was arrested and charged with possession of more than 5,000 grams of cannabis, which is a felony.Tanner appeared in Bond Court on June 22. His bail was set at $50,000. He is being held at Cook County Jail and is due back in court on July 10.