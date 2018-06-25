SCIENCE

Space Center Houston recognized as Certified Autism Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Space Center Houston now a Certified Autism Center (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston, we have been certified!

The NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston is being recognized as a Certified Autism Center by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards.

According to the Space Center, receiving this recognition means improvements and inspections to the center have taken place. It also means staff members have gone through training in order to better welcome guests with autism spectrum disorder or other sensory and cognitive challenges, the center said.

Being a Certified Autism Center includes a commitment to maintain that training.

Since the Houston Space Center is the first of its kind to be designated as a Certified Autism Center, the center's president and CEO said this recognition highlights their dedication to be inclusive and to inspire the next generation of problem solvers.
