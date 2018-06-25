Neighbors in La Porte got quite the surprise over the weekend after some heavy rainfall washed up a shark.A two-foot long, black tip shark was spotted on the in the 3200 block of Oaken Lane in La Porte.Joeena Davis, the woman who captured the image of the shark, told Eyewitness News that her husband found it, and told her to get the camera and snap a picture.She says there were no markings on the shark, so they are not sure how it ended up on the street."Well it had rained. I thought the gutters rose up. The gutters rose up and shark came up, but I'm pretty sure someone caught it and put it here," Davis said.Davis believes someone may have been trying to play a prank on the neighborhood, and placed the shark in the street.She wants whoever did this to be a responsible fisherman and release the shark back into the water next time.