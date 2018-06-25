John Hernandez supporters rally after mistrial in deadly fight outside Denny's

EMBED </>More Videos

Supporters of John Hernandez's family were relieved to hear there will be a new trial. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The 'Justice for John' movement started just days after John Hernandez was killed, and now with Terry Thompson's mistrial, it shows no signs of slowing down.

Protestors marched downtown on Monday, saying they believe the racial component of Hernandez's killing cannot be overlooked.

"We asked for justice, we gave a great explanation of what you all saw on the video. Violence against someone who looks like me," one protestor said.

The Hernandez family was at the event to thank demonstrators.

Many of those protestors are calling for changes to the prosecution for Thompson's new trial.

RELATED: Timeline of deadly fight in Denny's parking lot

EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Miya Shay speaks to a legal expert on how the outcome of a murder trial for Terry Thompson will affect the trial against his wife, a former deputy.



Terry Thompson's wife Chauna, a former Harris County Sheriff's deputy, is also charged with murder for her alleged role in holding Hernandez down.

Her trial was set for October, but there's no word yet on whether it will be delayed.

It's also not yet clear when Terry's new trial will start, but experts say it could take months.

Some demonstrators feared there wouldn't even be a new trial. They were pleased to hear the announcement about it on Monday.

"There's hope," protestor Rona Smith said. "There's hope for justice to prevail at this point."

Follow Steven Romo on Facebook and Twitter.

DEATH AT DENNY'S: The fight,fatality and fallout of a fateful night
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trialmurderHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Passengers describe woman's outburst on Spirit flight
Neighbor reportedly shoots burglar breaking into home next door
Supreme Court upholds President Trump's travel ban
2 arrested after police chase in north Houston area
DNA evidence solves 1981 murder of realtor
Cypress Boy Scout killed when tree falls on tent at camp
Woman charged with murdering man she met on FarmersOnly.com
MANICURE MELTDOWN: Customer loses control over fake nails
Show More
'Welcome, y'all' - Billboard makes public stance on immigration
Amazon expands free Whole Foods delivery service to Houston
'BEARD' IS BEST: James Harden wins his 1st NBA MVP award
MVPizza: James Harden-inspired pizza offered at Papa John's today
Man drowns trying to save 5-year-old boy from raging river
More News