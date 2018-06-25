FOOD & DRINK

3 mouthwatering events in Houston this week

Brasil Cafe Houston. | Photo: Tamara H./Yelp

By Hoodline
When it comes to food and drink, there's plenty to do in Houston this week. From exploring local restaurants, bars and public art with fellow foodies to a car show and food truck festival, here's how to add some flavor to your social calendar.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

---

Brunch with fellow baddies





Join fellow career-driven women for a networking session over brunch. This Saturday at The Address, the meal will bring female movers and shakers together for an afternoon of celebration and women's empowerment.

When: Saturday, June 30, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Eat, drink and explore with Cultural Crawl





Explore Houston's finest murals, eats and drinks with Cultural Crawl this Saturday afternoon. Attendees will receive a map and exclusive deals at participating venues -- including Brasil Cafe, Catbirds and Goodnight Charlie's -- a complimentary souvenir cup and more.
When: Saturday, June 30, 2-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Explore the Taste Buds Food Festival and Car Show





Fill up on street food, wine, local goods and live music at the Taste Buds Food Festival and Car Show. The admission-free open-air festival -- running from 4-10 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday -- will also feature an interactive kids zone and a canned food drive for the the Houston Food Bank.

When: Saturday, June 30, 4-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineHouston
FOOD & DRINK
Mikki's Café temporarily closed due to a kitchen fire
Pickle lovers rejoice over KFC's new Pickle Fried Chicken
Throwback jazz bar Ready Room makes its debut in the Heights
Pub life: Houston's top 4 izakayas, ranked
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
'People were pretty scared' Passengers describe woman's outburst on Spirit flight
Neighbor reportedly shoots burglar breaking into home next door
DNA evidence solves 1981 murder of realtor
Cypress Boy Scout killed when tree falls on tent at camp
Woman charged with murdering man she met on FarmersOnly.com
Amazon expands free Whole Foods delivery service to Houston
'BEARD' IS BEST: James Harden wins his 1st NBA MVP award
MVPizza: James Harden-inspired pizza offered at Papa John's today
Show More
Man drowns trying to save 5-year-old boy from raging river
Family was bound with zip ties while intruder stole $35,000
How safe is your bike helmet?
Driver arrested after crashing vehicle during high-speed chase
DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Large cloud of African dust spreading across the Atlantic
More News