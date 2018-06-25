3 mouthwatering events in Houston this week

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Brunch with fellow baddies
Join fellow career-driven women for a networking session over brunch. This Saturday at The Address, the meal will bring female movers and shakers together for an afternoon of celebration and women's empowerment.
When: Saturday, June 30, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Eat, drink and explore with Cultural Crawl
Explore Houston's finest murals, eats and drinks with Cultural Crawl this Saturday afternoon. Attendees will receive a map and exclusive deals at participating venues -- including Brasil Cafe, Catbirds and Goodnight Charlie's -- a complimentary souvenir cup and more.
When: Saturday, June 30, 2-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Explore the Taste Buds Food Festival and Car Show
Fill up on street food, wine, local goods and live music at the Taste Buds Food Festival and Car Show. The admission-free open-air festival -- running from 4-10 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday -- will also feature an interactive kids zone and a canned food drive for the the Houston Food Bank.
When: Saturday, June 30, 4-10 p.m.
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets