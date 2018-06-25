FOOD & DRINK

Throwback jazz bar Ready Room makes its debut in the Heights

Photo: Ken S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar with an old-school vibe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to the Heights, called Ready Room, is located at 2626 White Oak Drive.

According to CultureMap Houston, it was opened by restaurateur Ken Bridge, who also owns Ritual, Lola and Republic Diner + Noodle Bar. The new bar is meant to evoke the jazz and blues dive bars from Bridge's youth. To this end, it has plenty of liquor and plays host to live music performances on Fridays and Saturdays.

Though it's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just two reviews on Yelp thus far that put it at 5 stars -- it looks like it's off to a good start.

Ken S., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on June 19, wrote, "Great place to pick up some great drinks with some smooth jazz playing in the background. It's for those in the know to recognize what the place is. It's a speakeasy place."

Josie K. added, "They've brought an old jazz bar back to life. The tiled ceilings, wooden walls and jazz filling your ears transports you back in time. The cocktails are everything you could ever ask for."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ready Room is open from 4 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
