SPORTS

Fertitta Center at UH opening soon for fan tours

EMBED </>More Videos

Construction halted Monday at the Fertitta Center, where Cougars fans will soon get to tour the new digs. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Monday is a big day for the University of Houston.

The new Fertitta Center on the Coogs' campus is inching closer to completion. Construction was halted for members of the media to tour the newly renovated facility.


The center, formerly known as the Hofheinz Pavilion, is being transformed into a modern-day sports venue, according to the university.


Although the exterior of the structure will be preserved, the rest of the building is completely renovated.

The center's renovations are expected to be complete in December.

The Cougars are coming off a NCAA Tournament run and are hoping to repeat that success next season. With the new facility, the team and Coog fans have a lot to be excited about.

Fans who would like to see a glimpse of the facility can sign up here for tours on June 30.

EMBED More News Videos

Inside look at U of H's fertitta center

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsuniversity of houstoncollege basketballHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Tigers agree to terms with top overall draft pick
Why Deshaun Watson is the No. 1 QB in fantasy
Rockets' James Harden awarded NBA's MVP after career season
'BEARD' IS BEST: James Harden wins his 1st NBA MVP award
Best WR? Insiders love Antonio Brown, but it's not unanimous
More Sports
Top Stories
Passengers describe woman's outburst on Spirit flight
Neighbor reportedly shoots burglar breaking into home next door
Supreme Court upholds President Trump's travel ban
2 arrested after police chase in north Houston area
DNA evidence solves 1981 murder of realtor
Cypress Boy Scout killed when tree falls on tent at camp
Woman charged with murdering man she met on FarmersOnly.com
MANICURE MELTDOWN: Customer loses control over fake nails
Show More
'Welcome, y'all' - Billboard makes public stance on immigration
Amazon expands free Whole Foods delivery service to Houston
'BEARD' IS BEST: James Harden wins his 1st NBA MVP award
MVPizza: James Harden-inspired pizza offered at Papa John's today
Man drowns trying to save 5-year-old boy from raging river
More News