HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Monday is a big day for the University of Houston.
The new Fertitta Center on the Coogs' campus is inching closer to completion. Construction was halted for members of the media to tour the newly renovated facility.
The center, formerly known as the Hofheinz Pavilion, is being transformed into a modern-day sports venue, according to the university.
Although the exterior of the structure will be preserved, the rest of the building is completely renovated.
The center's renovations are expected to be complete in December.
The Cougars are coming off a NCAA Tournament run and are hoping to repeat that success next season. With the new facility, the team and Coog fans have a lot to be excited about.
Fans who would like to see a glimpse of the facility can sign up here for tours on June 30.