VIDEO: Woman with machete chases car after hit-and-run crash

A woman pulled out a machete Saturday morning in what seems to be a road rage incident on the Dan Ryan near 18th Street. (WLS)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A woman pulled out a machete Saturday morning in what seems to be a road rage incident on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago.

Police said the woman with the machete chased after a vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run.

The woman and a man in the other car got into an altercation and the man was cut in the hand.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

State police are investigating. No charges were filed as of Saturday night.

The driver of the vehicle that drove away was charged with drunken driving.
