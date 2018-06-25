VIDEO: Woman with machete chases car after hit-and-run crash

A woman pulled out a machete Saturday morning in what seems to be a road rage incident on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago.Police said the woman with the machete chased after a vehicle that was involved in the hit-and-run.The woman and a man in the other car got into an altercation and the man was cut in the hand.The man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.State police are investigating. No charges were filed as of Saturday night.The driver of the vehicle that drove away was charged with drunken driving.