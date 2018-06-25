All Toys 'R' Us stores will close by Friday.
Stores with a lot of inventory are offering 60 to 80 percent discounts.
Those with less stock will likely close sooner, but discounts are a bit better: up to 70 to 90 percent off.
Earlier this month, Eyewitness News consumer reporter Chelsey Hernandez visited some local stores to see what was left on their shelves.
