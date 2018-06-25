TOYS R US

All Toys 'R' Us stores to close by Friday

Toys 'R' Us to close stores by Friday. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 25, 2018. (WPVI)

This week will bring the end to an American institution.

All Toys 'R' Us stores will close by Friday.
Stores with a lot of inventory are offering 60 to 80 percent discounts.

Those with less stock will likely close sooner, but discounts are a bit better: up to 70 to 90 percent off.

Earlier this month, Eyewitness News consumer reporter Chelsey Hernandez visited some local stores to see what was left on their shelves.

What's left inside Houston Toys R Us stores?

