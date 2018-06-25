HISD board members vote unanimously to approve proposed budget

#HISD Board votes unanimously to approve the district's proposed 2018-2019 budget. — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) June 25, 2018

Houston ISD board members have come to an agreement on their 2018-2019 budget.Earlier this month, the proposed budget failed to pass, with a 5-4 vote by board members.After announcing via Twitter that the Board of Education would gather momentarily to consider the budget, the result was a unanimous vote to approve the revised proposed budget.The budget's approval comes with just days left in June, the deadline by which state law requires the district to pass a budget.The district is also facing an $83 million deficit, resulting in cuts at campuses and administrative and support services.But despite the deficit, the district also has a lot of issues at hand - like the Harvey money that has not been paid back.