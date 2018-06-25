EDUCATION

HISD board members vote unanimously to approve proposed budget

Board members of HISD approved the 2018-2019 budget Monday morning. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston ISD board members have come to an agreement on their 2018-2019 budget.

Earlier this month, the proposed budget failed to pass, with a 5-4 vote by board members.

After announcing via Twitter that the Board of Education would gather momentarily to consider the budget, the result was a unanimous vote to approve the revised proposed budget.


The budget's approval comes with just days left in June, the deadline by which state law requires the district to pass a budget.

The district is also facing an $83 million deficit, resulting in cuts at campuses and administrative and support services.

But despite the deficit, the district also has a lot of issues at hand - like the Harvey money that has not been paid back.
