HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Astros ace Dallas Keuchel is revealing a lot in ESPN's "Body Issue."
Overnight, ESPN launched their "Body Issue" online, which features 16 star athletes all stripped down.
In the issue, Keuchel dishes on injuries, weight gain and his infamous beard.
The star pitcher is the first Astros player to participate in the magazine.
Other athletes in the issue include Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig, Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, Bird's Seattle Storm teammate Breanna Stewart, U.S. national soccer team members Megan Rapinoe and Crystal Dunn, Olympic track and field athlete Tori Bowie, WWE star Charlotte Flair, Olympic cross-county skier Jessie Diggins and softball player Lauren Chamberlain.
This is the 10th anniversary of the issue, which will be available on stands Friday.