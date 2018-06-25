Father shot to death while camping with young daughters in California

Tristan Beaudette, 35, of Irvine was camping with his two young daughters at Malibu Creek State Park when he was shot in the upper body. (KABC)

CALABASAS, California --
Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a man who was camping with his two young daughters and other family members in Calabasas Friday.

Authorities said they received a call about the shooting around 4:44 a.m. in Malibu Creek State Park. When deputies arrived at the campsite in the 1900 block of Las Virgenes Road, they found a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Authorities said the man was pronounced dead at the scene, and that it appeared that the man had been camping with his family. According to investigators, he was shot in front of his 2-year-old and 4-year-old daughters inside his tent.

The coroner identified the man as Tristian Beaudette, 35, of Irvine.

K-9s were brought out to the scene to comb the area for clues as the search for the suspect got underway Friday morning. Detectives had no information on a possible motive.

Investigators said no one else was injured and no suspect information was immediately available.

The park's 63 camp sites would be closed for a week, authorities said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.
