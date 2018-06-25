A Jordanian immigrant will go on trial today for the so-called honor killing of his son-in-law and a local Iranian activist, in murders that happened nearly a year apart.This all started back in 2012. Two people were killed 10 months apart and prosecutors say Ali Irsan is to blame.The first victim was Gelareh Bagherzadeh. She was an Iranian activist and close friend of the suspect's daughter.She allegedly shielded the suspect's daughter after the woman married a Christian man here in Houston.The next to die was Coty Beavers, the man who married the suspect's daughter. Ali Irsan apparently saw the marriage an act of defiance and a stain against his honor.Prosecutors say Irsan orchestrated the killing of Bagherzadeh, who was allegedly gunned down by Irsan, his wife and his son.Then it is alleged Ali Irsan took the life of Coty Beavers.The investigation into these two deaths would eventually land Irsan, his son, his wife and his other daughter behind bars for their roles in the murders.Ali Irsan has been serving time in federal prison for charges involving theft of disability benefits.Opening arguments in the murder trial begin this morning. The state is seeking the death penalty.