18-year-old shot to death by officer during traffic stop in Galveston

EMBED </>More Videos

Police say an officer-involved shooting started with a traffic stop early Monday morning. (KTRK)

By
GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A young man was shot to death by a police officer after a traffic stop in Galveston.

It happened on Avenue L between 54th and 53rd streets around 3 a.m. Monday.

Police say 18-year-old Luis Argueta died at the hospital. The officer was not injured.

"It was terrifying," said Brandon Oberholtzer, who lives on the street where it happened. "We heard the two gunshots."

Investigators won't share a lot of details surrounding the shooting, but a police spokesperson says court records show Argueta had eight arrests since January.

A gun was found at the scene. Investigators won't say if it belonged to Argueta.

Police won't give the specific reason why Argueta was pulled over. Investigators won't say why the situation escalated, what caused the officer to pull the trigger or how many times he fired.

The unanswered questions have a lot of neighbors wondering what happened.

"A traffic stop was not a reason for that man to lose his life. It just wasn't," said Dazzyle Alaniz, who also lives on Avenue L. "There's too much of this going on right now, too much violence going on for no reason."

The officer will be placed on administrative leave during the investigation by the Galveston County Sheriff's Office.

Follow ABC13 Reporter Courtney Fischer on Twitter and Facebook.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingofficer-involved shootingGalveston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Terry Thompson to be tried again for deadly fight outside Denny's
Masked men terrorize family in bizarre home invasion
One Minute Weather: Cooling downpours pop up across Houston
Video captures fire rainbow in Galveston
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Father on trial for so-called 'honor killing' of son-in-law
TANGLED WEB: Sorting out so-called Houston 'honor killings'
Traffic jam after truck slams into bridge near Houston Ave.
Show More
K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana and THC products
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston
Video captures group of hammerhead sharks swimming near boaters
'He murdered my son,' said mother of teen shot by PA officer
HISD board members vote unanimously to approve proposed budget
More News