Officials have identified the two victims who died Sunday near Detroit Coleman A. Young International Airport when a Cessna 210, possibly coming from Texas, crashed and exploded.
Greg and Julie Boaz from Houston were killed during the incident.
The third person on board, their 17-year-old son Peyton, appeared to have escaped the wreckage with help from witnesses, according to ABC Detroit affiliate WXYZ.
Peyton remains in the hospital where is being treated for third-degree burns.
The pilot had reported having a problem with the plane's landing gear and was low on fuel shortly before the accident, according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration.
Both the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the crash. The NTSB is expected to release a preliminary report within 10 days.
As the plane descended, it hit a tree and flipped over, catching fire, said Capt. Mark Thornton of the Detroit Police Department. No one on the ground was injured, and no buildings were damaged.
"Courageous" witnesses were able to help pull the pilot free, Thornton said. The pilot appeared to be coherent and was sent to Detroit Receiving Hospital for treatment.
Witnesses told police that the people who helped free the pilot used baseball bats to break glass in order to reach him inside the burning wreckage.
Related Topics:
plane crashu.s. & worldrescueMichigan
plane crashu.s. & worldrescueMichigan