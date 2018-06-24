SPORTS

Did that just happen? Astros' Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game

EMBED </>More Videos

Alex Bregman shaves mustache during Sunday's game against Kansas City. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Did that just happen?

If you were watching the Houston Astros and Kansas City Royals game on Sunday, you may have noticed something quite strange happen.

Between at-bats, Alex Bregman decided he needed to switch things up.

The third baseman shaved his mustache in a matter of minutes.

After the game, Bregman was quick and to the point.

"I just shaved it," he said.



Bregman was selected second overall by the Astros in the 2015 MLB Draft.

Earlier this month, his brother, A.J., was drafted by Astros.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston AstrosHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Come and get 'em: List of Astros 2018 game giveaways
Inside look at UH's Fertitta Center
NEW PHOTOS: Astros' Dallas Keuchel strips down in 'Body Issue'
SPONSORED: The Houston Dynamo
Dallas Keuchel dishes on injuries, weight gain -- and the beard
More Sports
Top Stories
Terry Thompson to be tried again for deadly fight outside Denny's
Masked men terrorize family in bizarre home invasion
One Minute Weather: Cooling downpours pop up across Houston
Video captures fire rainbow in Galveston
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Father on trial for so-called 'honor killing' of son-in-law
TANGLED WEB: Sorting out so-called Houston 'honor killings'
Traffic jam after truck slams into bridge near Houston Ave.
Show More
K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana and THC products
18-year-old shot to death by officer in Galveston
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston
Video captures group of hammerhead sharks swimming near boaters
'He murdered my son,' said mother of teen shot by PA officer
More News