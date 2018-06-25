Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new study

KATY, Texas --Locals who are enjoying the family environs of Cinco Ranch, La Centerra, or Grand Lakes may have picked the perfect long-term home: A new study ranks Katy as the best city to retire in Texas. The report, compiled by SmartAsset, cites Katy's copious amounts of medical care (namely, doctors' offices) and recreation centers as ideal for retirees.
The website and financial resource examined three key factors to generate a "best place to retire index": income and sales taxes; the number of doctors' offices, recreation centers, and retirement centers per 1,000 residents; and the size of the senior population. Four other Houston-area suburbs appear on SmartAsset's top 10 places to settle down: Richmond (No. 6), Tomball (No. 7), Webster (No. 8), and Humble (No. 9).
Katy leads the way in Houston-area healthcare for retirees: Katy boasts 17.6 doctors' offices per 1,000 people - compared with 7.3 in Richmond, 8.8 in Tomball, 13.3 in Webster, and 8.4 in Humble. In terms of entertainment (a key factor for aging retirees), Katy offers up 3.6 recreation centers per 1,000 people - compared with 2.0 in Richmond, 1.3 in Tomball, 1.2 in Webster, and 2.0 in Humble.
