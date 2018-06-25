SOCIETY

Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new study

EMBED </>More Videos

Katy is the best place to retire in Texas, according to new study. (KTRK)

KATY, Texas --
Locals who are enjoying the family environs of Cinco Ranch, La Centerra, or Grand Lakes may have picked the perfect long-term home: A new study ranks Katy as the best city to retire in Texas. The report, compiled by SmartAsset, cites Katy's copious amounts of medical care (namely, doctors' offices) and recreation centers as ideal for retirees.

The website and financial resource examined three key factors to generate a "best place to retire index": income and sales taxes; the number of doctors' offices, recreation centers, and retirement centers per 1,000 residents; and the size of the senior population. Four other Houston-area suburbs appear on SmartAsset's top 10 places to settle down: Richmond (No. 6), Tomball (No. 7), Webster (No. 8), and Humble (No. 9).

Katy leads the way in Houston-area healthcare for retirees: Katy boasts 17.6 doctors' offices per 1,000 people - compared with 7.3 in Richmond, 8.8 in Tomball, 13.3 in Webster, and 8.4 in Humble. In terms of entertainment (a key factor for aging retirees), Katy offers up 3.6 recreation centers per 1,000 people - compared with 2.0 in Richmond, 1.3 in Tomball, 1.2 in Webster, and 2.0 in Humble.

Read more from our partners at CultureMap.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyretirementhomeKaty
SOCIETY
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Saudi women hit the roads after driving ban is lifted
Woman recorded calling cops on 8-year-old for selling water
More Society
Top Stories
Terry Thompson to be tried again for deadly fight outside Denny's
Masked men terrorize family in bizarre home invasion
One Minute Weather: Cooling downpours pop up across Houston
Video captures fire rainbow in Galveston
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Father on trial for so-called 'honor killing' of son-in-law
TANGLED WEB: Sorting out so-called Houston 'honor killings'
Traffic jam after truck slams into bridge near Houston Ave.
Show More
K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana and THC products
18-year-old shot to death by officer in Galveston
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston
Video captures group of hammerhead sharks swimming near boaters
'He murdered my son,' said mother of teen shot by PA officer
More News