HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A prayer vigil was held Sunday evening to remember the children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border.
The vigil was held at Dominion Park on Pinemont Drive to "support of reuniting 2,000 children separated from their parents at the border."
Organizers and supporters of the vigil included Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis, Harris County Constable Alan Rosen and Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, according to a flyer.
Mayor Sylvester Turner also tweeted his support.
"Let's continue to speak up and fight for what we know is right," he said.
Turner has been a strong opponent of bringing a child detention center to Houston.
"I don't want in the city of Houston for us to participate in a policy that I think is morally bankrupt," Turner told ABC13. "This is not about party, not about Democrat or Republican, nothing about that. It's about valuing children. I said when people were shooting kids, this is where I draw the line and we'll throw every possible resource to keep that from happening. When it comes to separating children from their families, I can't support it."