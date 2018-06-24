Who doesn't love a good lip sync battle?The San Antonio Police Department is awaiting the response of the Bexar County Sheriff's Office after launching a gauntlet for a lip synch battle.On Friday, the police department posted a video to Facebook of their Central Patrol Officer J. Quiroz lip-synching to NSYNC's "an oldie, but goodie" Bye, bye, bye.In the video, officer Quiroz is seen channeling his inner NSYNC fan.Bexar County Sheriff's Office has yet to post a response to the challenge, but we can't help but wonder what their response will be.Maybe it will be something like this: