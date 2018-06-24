SOCIETY

Altitude H20 set to open floating trampoline waterpark in Houston area

Altitude H20 hopes to take new heights with their bouncy water attractions in the Houston area. (KTRK)

ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) --
Earlier this month, we told you about the opening of Texas' largest water-based trampoline park in Grapevine.

Now we're excited to report that Altitude H2O is also opening a location in the Houston area.

The outdoor sports and recreation park in Rosharon is opening soon, although we're still waiting to learn a grand opening date.

Park officials say they hope to make a splash with their inflatable obstacles, climbers, slides and trampolines.

The company said it is hiring managers, lifeguards and cashiers for its new Houston park. You can click here to apply.

