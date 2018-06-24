ROSHARON, Texas (KTRK) --Earlier this month, we told you about the opening of Texas' largest water-based trampoline park in Grapevine.
Now we're excited to report that Altitude H2O is also opening a location in the Houston area.
The outdoor sports and recreation park in Rosharon is opening soon, although we're still waiting to learn a grand opening date.
Park officials say they hope to make a splash with their inflatable obstacles, climbers, slides and trampolines.
The company said it is hiring managers, lifeguards and cashiers for its new Houston park. You can click here to apply.