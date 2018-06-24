POLITICS

Inside look at immigrant processing centers near Texas border

EMBED </>More Videos

Journalists in Texas were invited to tour one of the immigrant processing centers. (KTRK)

We're getting a glance inside an immigrant processing center that saw over 1,000 people in just one weekend.

"The capacity of this facility is 1,500 people," said Chief Manuel Padilla Jr. with the Rio Grande Valley Border Protection Sector.

Roughly 22 cells made out of chain link fence line up the walls in the old warehouse, KRGV reported.

Those cells are divided into two separate wings, one for adults and one for children.

The children's wing is then separated into four groups - mothers with children under the age of five, fathers with children under the age of five, and girls and boys.

"The encounter at the field, the family unit is brought over here for processing and then handled," said Chief Padilla.

According to Padilla, a wave of immigrants crossed the border in the month of May and apprehensions have also increased by more than 200 percent.

Because of the amount apprehended, Border Patrol officials say it's a constant struggle to process them in during the maximum 72-hour window allowed.

"When you have these types of numbers what happens is now you have a detention challenge and processing challenge that I have to pull agents away from the line to be able to deal with this situation," said Chief Padilla.

Padilla added that because of this, a constant flow of people are processed at centers like the C.P.C.

Efforts are made to check for identity theft, prosecution efforts, and processing.

Officials also say detainees are given three meals a day and more.

"We have medical personnel that actually do spend time with the children and you will likely see that," Padilla said.

Using an infrared thermometer, agents walk around the facility to make sure the temperature inside stays well within the legal limits of 65-75 degrees.

Detainees are also given blankets made out of mylar, an insulation material developed from insulation used in space exploration.

Agents also said everyone is entitled to a consulate phone call at the center.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationtexas politicsTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Prayer vigil planned to support immigrant children
Sanders says she was told to leave Virginia restaurant
Ted Cruz, John Cornyn visit immigration facility along border
Protesters demand new children's detention center be closed
More Politics
Top Stories
Terry Thompson to be tried again for deadly fight outside Denny's
Masked men terrorize family in bizarre home invasion
One Minute Weather: Cooling downpours pop up across Houston
Video captures fire rainbow in Galveston
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Father on trial for so-called 'honor killing' of son-in-law
TANGLED WEB: Sorting out so-called Houston 'honor killings'
Traffic jam after truck slams into bridge near Houston Ave.
Show More
K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana and THC products
18-year-old shot to death by officer in Galveston
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston
Video captures group of hammerhead sharks swimming near boaters
'He murdered my son,' said mother of teen shot by PA officer
More News