John Hernandez supporters plan protest in response to Terry Thompson's mistrial

The family of John Hernandez makes its first statement after a mistrial was declared in the Terry Thompson murder case.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston supporters of John Hernandez's family have scheduled a protest for Monday evening in light of Terry Thompson's mistrial.

Saturday evening, after 29 hours of deliberation, jurors were unable to present a verdict in Terry Thompson's murder trial and state district judge Kelli Johnson later declared a mistrial.

RELATED: Judge declares mistrial in deadly Denny's chokehold trial after jury deliberates for more than 29 hours
The families of both Terry Thompson and John Hernandez must now wait for what happens next after a mistrial was declared in the Denny's murder trial.



Terry Thompson is charged with murder after he got into a confrontation with Hernandez last year, holding him in a chokehold.

According to a press release, the protest is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. Monday as participants gather at 201 Caroline St. and will then march towards District Attorney Kim Ogg's office at 1201 Franklin St. at 5 p.m.

"The trial was grueling and painful for them to relive. John's mother was recently hospitalized, and a retrial will put the family through this hell again. They need justice and closure so they can move on with their lives," the press release stated.

Terry Thompson's wife and former sheriff's Deputy Chana Thompson is accused of assisting in Hernandez's death and is scheduled for trial in October.
