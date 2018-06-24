Charges against a 26-year-old woman have been upgraded after police say she slammed head-on into a man's vehicle while driving the wrong way down the Gulf Freeway.Nicole Bertoldi is now facing intoxication manslaughter charges in the death of 67-year-old Billy Allen.According to Houston police, Bertoldi was first reported driving the wrong way down Highway 59 at the Gulf Freeway interchange.Eyewitness video from June 2 shows one driver's close call as he swerves to miss hitting Bertoldi's vehicle.As units approached the Pierce Elevated, they found a three-car crash on the Gulf Freeway at West Dallas.Allen was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital with critical injuries. He died on June 16, according to charging documents.Police say Bertoldi allegedly admitted she had been drinking the night of the crash and "that the drinks that she had consumed had affected the way she drove that night," the charging documents state.Bertoldi was initially charged with intoxication assault. She has not been arrested, and is due in court on July 19.