ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54

EMBED </>More Videos

Brigitte Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54. (WLS)

LOS ANGELES, California --
Brigitte Nielsen says she has given birth at age 54.

The model, actress and reality star and her 39-year-old husband Mattia Dessi released a statement to People magazine Saturday saying their daughter Frida was born Friday in Los Angeles and weighed 5 pounds, 9 ounces (2.3 kilograms).

It's the fifth child but first daughter for Nielsen, who has four adult sons from previous marriages. She married Dessi, her fifth husband, in 2006.

In a statement, the couple said, "We are overjoyed to welcome our beautiful daughter into our lives," and "it's been a long road, and so worth it."

Nielsen revealed her exceptionally late-in-life pregnancy last month by posting photos of herself lounging with hands on her belly on Instagram and Twitter, saying the family is getting larger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentcelebritycelebrity babiescelebrity birthsbabybirthpregnancyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Terry Thompson to be tried again for deadly fight outside Denny's
Masked men terrorize family in bizarre home invasion
One Minute Weather: Cooling downpours pop up across Houston
Video captures fire rainbow in Galveston
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Father on trial for so-called 'honor killing' of son-in-law
TANGLED WEB: Sorting out so-called Houston 'honor killings'
Traffic jam after truck slams into bridge near Houston Ave.
Show More
K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana and THC products
18-year-old shot to death by officer in Galveston
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston
Video captures group of hammerhead sharks swimming near boaters
'He murdered my son,' said mother of teen shot by PA officer
More News