HEALTH & FITNESS

Antibiotic resistance increasing worldwide, doctors say

EMBED </>More Videos

Experts believe about one-third of antibiotics prescribed in the U.S. are unnecessary and a new report encompassing 76 countries found antibiotic use increased 39 percent between 2000-15. (KABC)

By
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania --
Antibiotics can be life-saving, but overuse is leading to a real problem called antibiotic resistance.

It happens when bacteria change to resist the effects of the medicine.

"People have to remember that bacteria have been on this earth for 4 billion years, so it's not a surprise that bacteria are able to outwit us," said University of Pittsburgh's Dr. Amesh Adalja.

Experts believe about one-third of antibiotics prescribed in the U.S. are unnecessary. A new report encompassing 76 countries found antibiotic use increased 39 percent between 2000-15.

Researchers predict that if nothing changes, up to 10 million deaths worldwide may be attributed to antibiotic resistance by 2050.

"We're running out of antibiotics and we're now left in certain scenarios with telling a patient that we have nothing to offer them," Adalja said.

Doctors advise patients not to stop taking an antibiotic early if it's prescribed. Doing so makes it easier for bacteria to replicate and become resistant.

It's also inadvisable to use leftover antibiotics as those can increase resistance as well.

"One of the primary drivers, at least in this country, is the fact that the public begins to demand antibiotics for any cough, cold or viral illness, irrespective of the fact that antibiotics have no effect on viruses," Adalja said.

In fact, taking antibiotics for a viral infection may do more harm than good.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthantibioticshealthdoctorsu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Dry and secondary drowning: Hidden threats
What you can do to protect yourself from wasps
Pasta doesn't increase chances of weight gain, study shows
Soldier's terminally ill son wishes to meet Bruno Mars
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Terry Thompson to be tried again for deadly fight outside Denny's
Masked men terrorize family in bizarre home invasion
One Minute Weather: Cooling downpours pop up across Houston
Video captures fire rainbow in Galveston
'Pawn Stars' star Richard 'Old Man' Harrison dead at 77
Father on trial for so-called 'honor killing' of son-in-law
TANGLED WEB: Sorting out so-called Houston 'honor killings'
Son of Massachusetts governor accused of groping woman on flight
Show More
Traffic jam after truck slams into bridge near Houston Ave.
K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana and THC products
18-year-old shot to death by officer in Galveston
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston
Video captures group of hammerhead sharks swimming near boaters
More News