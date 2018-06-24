ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

4 great community events in Houston this week

Photo: Let's Do This Houston/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to get out into the community this week?

From a Carnival-themed bike tour to the annual Pride Parade, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Houston this week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Community mixer at the Baker-Ripley Neighborhood Center





Tonight: Meet good people and make serendipitous connections through a community mixer at the Baker-Ripley Neighborhood Center. Over casual bites, community leaders and members will engage in casual conversations, exchanging ideas around community development strategies and tactics.

When: Thursday, June 21, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Baker-Ripley Neighborhood Center, 6500 Rookin St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Space City Food Truck Festival at the Houston Food Park




Chow down on local grub at the Space City Food Truck Festival. Now in its third year, the foodie festival is expected to be larger than ever -- featuring some of the city's favorite food trucks, a stroll with Greeks and Grub and an art show.

When: Saturday, June 23, 3-9:30 p.m.
Where: Houston Food Park, 1311 Leeland St.
Admission: $12.12; discounts available

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Night Light Vibe: Carnival-themed bike tour





Throw on your Carnival gear, hop on your bike and join LetsDoThisHouston for a festive tour of the Third Ward. Revelers of all ages will explore the streets as the hottest soca jams, old and new, from all over the Caribbean are pumped on the stereo.

When: Saturday, June 23, 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: 3rd Ward Tours, 2301 Elgin St.
Admission: $10 for bring-your-own-bike tickets

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pride Downtown Parade





Head down to the city center this Saturday night to take part in the annual Pride Downtown Parade. More than 700,000 people from all over the world are expected to help celebrate the local LGBTQ community and remember how much the community is still has to fight for. In addition to the parade, expect a slew of interactive activities all around the heart of the city.

When: Saturday, June 23, 8:30-11 p.m.
Where: Downtown Houston
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentHoodlineHouston
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Brigitte Nielsen gives birth to 5th child at 54
San Antonio police calls out Bexar County for lip sync battle
Tupac sightings fuel popular conspiracy theory after 22 years
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet'
Karbach Art Market brings art and craft beer together
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Masked men terrorize family in bizarre home invasion
Suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Galveston
2 killed in apparent murder-suicide in north Houston
HISD board members vote unanimously to approve proposed budget
Houston mom vanishes after dropping child off with babysitter
Father on trial for so-called 'honor killing' of son-in-law
GRAB YOUR SWIMSUIT! Floating waterpark coming to Houston
NEW PHOTOS: Astros' Dallas Keuchel strips down in 'Body Issue'
Show More
Did that happen? Alex Bregman shaves mustache mid-game
END OF AN ERA: All Toys 'R' Us stores to close by Friday
Is a smart home system right for you?
Home generators that can help during hurricane season
Father shot to death while camping with young daughters
More News